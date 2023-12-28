Tata AIA Life Insurance has recently launched the Tata AIA Life Flexi Growth Fund, enabling policyholders to invest in a diverse array of companies across large, mid, and small-cap sectors, based on their attractiveness at any given moment. This new fund offering (NFO) through the Unit Linked Products window was unveiled on December 16, 2023, and will be accessible until December 31, 2023, at a net asset value (NAV) of ₹10 per unit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Flexi Growth Fund provides investors with four compelling reasons to consider investment:

Dynamic allocation: It possesses the flexibility to dynamically adjust its weighting across Large/mid/small caps, adapting to their attractiveness at any given time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sector-wise adaptation and diversification: Recognising the periodic changes in sector outlooks, the Flexi Growth Fund can selectively invest in sectors based on their current outlook.

Risk mitigation across market cycles: By skilfully navigating through various market capitalisations, the Flexi Growth Fund is well-positioned to deliver strong performance across different market cycles.

Track record of superior returns: Tata AIA funds have demonstrated robust returns over the past five years. Notably, the Multicap Fund achieved a return of 26.07 per cent, outperforming the benchmark return of 13.99 per cent on a five-year basis as of November 30, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commenting on the flexi growth fund launch, Harshad Patil, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said, “At Tata AIA, we endeavour to provide superior, consistent, risk-adjusted long-term returns to our policyholders. Tata AIA funds have delivered outstanding performance over the years, beating benchmarks consistently. Tata AIA Flexi Growth Fund will invest in stocks across market capitalisation to generate capital appreciation in the long run. To maintain flexibility, the fund will invest in carefully selected companies offering opportunities across large, mid, and small-cap universe. With a well-defined research process and methodology as well as a bottom-up stock selection approach, we aim to provide superior long-term returns to our policyholders."

To achieve long-term capital appreciation, the Tata AIA Flexi Growth Fund allocates 70-100 per cent of its investments to equity and equity-related instruments, with the remaining 0-30 per cent in debt and money market instruments. The fund boasts high-quality, diversified portfolios, presenting strong performance potential. Investors have the flexibility to diversify across market caps within a single fund.

Tata AIA policyholders can access this fund through the company's ULIP offerings, such as Fortune Pro, Wealth Pro, Fortune Maxima, etc. Additionally, innovative ILP solutions like Param Rakshak Plus and the recently launched Pro-fit provide avenues for investment, offering multiple benefits spanning health, wealth, and life cover. This unique approach allows consumers to capitalise on the equity market's long-term growth potential while ensuring the security of their loved ones through life insurance coverage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!