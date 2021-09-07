NFTs offer means for governments to find solutions

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) represent a variation of cryptocurrencies in the sense that these are not swappable. For example, bitcoins are fungible tokens, i.e. a bitcoin is not different from another bitcoin and is interchangeable. But NFTs are identified uniquely. This is why digital art pieces are now sold as NFTs on blockchains, which guarantees their authenticity. In simpler words, anybody can have a digital copy of the Mona Lisa, but the original and authentic Mona Lisa will be with the owner of its NFT. This amazing potential of NFTs to ensure authenticity is being utilized by many private entities. In August, Coca-Cola garnered more than $570,000 in its first-ever NFT collectibles auction. People have spent more than $230 million trading digital collectibles of NBA highlights. In India, too, it won’t be long before we see cricket NFTs and Bollywood NFTs, which may monetize, say, a clip of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s winning shot in an IPL match, or a particularly suspenseful scene from a movie, such as Kattappa’s killing of Amarendra Baahubali in Baahubali-1. It is this monetization potential of the NFTs that presents the first opportunity for the government.

