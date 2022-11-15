NGOs’ business activity puts charity on backseat, taxpayers should watch out3 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 10:04 PM IST
- Taxpayers can claim deduction on donations made under section 80G in their ITR
It is a well-known fact that non-governmental organizations (NGOs) claim tax exemption under section 11 of the Income Tax Act on the incomes and donations received for charitable activities undertaken by them. Their philanthropic activities extend beyond the fields of education and healthcare and are mainly aimed at providing relief to the poor.