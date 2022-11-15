NGOs’ business activity puts charity on backseat, taxpayers should watch out

The Supreme Court recently revisited its earlier judgement and, on 19 October 2022, held that educational institutions, which seek approval or exemption u/s. 10(23C) of the I-T Act, should ‘solely’ be concerned with education or education-related activities. Further, if the objective of the institutions appears to be profit-oriented, they would not be entitled to tax exemptions. In another judgement delivered on the same date, in the context of institutions claiming exemption u/s. 11/12, the court stated that charging any amount for any service or charitable activity on cost-basis or nominally above cost may not be a business activity; but if the charges are significantly high, it may tantamount to business activity. These observations are likely to affect the tax exemptions claimed by the institutions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}