NHAI launches ‘OneTag’ portability service on Rajmargyatra app — Here's how FASTag users benefit

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has officially enabled its FASTag portability service, called ‘OneTag’, for users on its newly launched Rajmargyatra mobile app, PTI reported.
In a statement last Thursday, the government agency said its OneTag feature, that allows FASTag users to change their issuer while retaining the sticker affixed to their vehicle i.e. link their existing FASTag to a new bank account, has been rolled out on the Rajmargyatra app.
Most importantly, once portability is completed, users can keep the existing FASTag ID linked to vehicle registration number, as per the NHAI statement. This remains unchanged, allowing users to continue using the same physical tag with a different issuer bank.
The statement added that the OneTag initiative will also help to improve FASTag lifecycle management by reducing the need for repeated tag production, thereby lowering operational costs, dispatching and reissuance expenses.
Further, OneTag is also expected to “help streamline the issuer-switching journey, enhance customer choice and contribute to a more interoperable and efficient FASTag ecosystem”, it added.
Earlier in August, the NHAI also extended facility for online FASTag ‘Local Passes’ to 121 toll plazas across the country, according to a PTI report on 18 August.
Local Passes is a feature that allows eligible commuters to subscribe to monthly local pass online through the Rajmargyatra app, removing the need for physical visits to toll plazas and manual submission of supporting documents.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways first launched Digital Local Pass in July 2026 — under the framework, those residing within 20 km radius of an eligible toll plaza can apply for the Local Pass through Rajmargyatra app. You can check the full list of eligible toll plazas here — https://rajmargyatra.nhai.gov.in/buy-fastag-local-pass.
The pass enables eligible commuters to undertake unlimited travel through the respective toll plaza during the month, as per applicable provisions.
(With inputs from PTI)
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