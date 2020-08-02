NHAI, REC cut interest rate on capital gains bonds

"For any due date falling from 20 March to 29 September, the finance ministry has extended it to 30th September on account of the Covid 19 pandemic," said Prakash Hegde, a Bengaluru-based chartered accountant. For example, if you sold your house on 15 December and had your 6 month due date in mid-June, this would get extended to 30 September. The interest on the bonds is taxable at your slab rate. The bonds have a lock-in period of 5 years.