NHAI to offer NCDs yielding 8.05% for 25 years -- 10 things to know

The NHAI NCD compares favourably with FD rates which are currently in the 6-7% range. It also compares favourably with small savings rates. For example the 5 year national savings certificate carries an interest of 6.8%. However the taxation of interest is not favourable. If you are in the 30% tax bracket, your post tax yield falls to 5.63%. In contrast to this, investing in a target maturity debt mutual fund and withdrawing money from it after a 3 year holding period will get a more favourable tax rate. Long term capital gains on debt mutual funds carry a tax rate of 20% and you also get the benefit of indexation. For example, Bharat Bond 2032 matures in 2032 and has a yield to maturity of 7.76%. If we assume an effective rate of tax of 10% (after applying indexation), the post tax yield comes to 7%. However if you want a fixed interest every year and you don’t want the stress of mark-to-market gains or losses of debt mutual funds, the NHAI NCDs are a good option.

