The Nifty 100 has delivered positive calendar-year returns for 10 consecutive years, making 2026 a potential turning point for the index. With the year drawing to a close and the index hovering near the flatline, its decade-long winning streak is at risk of being broken.

For mutual fund investors, this raises an important question of if they should continue their systematic investment plans (SIPs), increase contributions to benefit from market volatility or rethink their equity allocation. A possible end to the index's winning streak does not automatically mean investors need to change their investment strategy.

Vaibhav Porwal, co-founder of Dezerv, believes the recent downturn should be viewed in the context of corporate earnings rather than market prices alone. He pointed out that the Nifty 50 stood at 25,299 on 12 November 2026, around 2% below its level on 30 September 2024, even as large-cap earnings continued to grow.

In the September 2026 quarter, Nifty 50 companies reported 27% profit growth, the fastest pace in 17 quarters, according to Porwal. When earnings grow while stock prices remain relatively flat, valuations can become more reasonable, he said.

Why a market correction is not necessarily a reason to stop SIPs Porwal said the case for continuing SIPs remains unchanged, as market corrections allow investors to accumulate more units at lower NAVs. These additional units can contribute to portfolio gains when markets recover.

He cited the Nifty's recovery from its 8 October low to 11 November, during which the index rose 13.6%. Foreign portfolio investors, who had sold ₹34,843 crore of Indian equities in October, bought ₹84,290 crore in the first two weeks of November, according to the figures he shared.

Historical data also illustrates why investment duration matters. A FundsIndia analysis of monthly SIPs in the Nifty 50 Total Return Index (TRI), started from July 1999, found that around one in four one-year investment periods resulted in losses. The proportion fell to about one in 10 for three-year investment periods, while none of the seven-year investment periods in the analysis resulted in a loss, Porwal said.

This does not guarantee that a seven-year SIP will always generate positive returns. However, it highlights how longer investment periods have historically improved the odds of earning positive returns.

Should you increase your SIP when markets fall? A market correction may tempt investors to increase their monthly SIP contributions to take advantage of lower prices. However, Porwal cautioned against linking SIP amounts to market movements.

"Tie the SIP to your income, not to the market," he said. An SIP is designed to invest through different market conditions and automatically buys more units when NAVs fall. Increasing contributions whenever markets decline and reducing them when markets rise amounts to trying to time the market, he added.

Instead, investors can consider stepping up their SIPs once a year in line with income growth. Those with additional surplus, such as a bonus or business profits, can consider investing it during market corrections.

However, Porwal recommended deploying such lump sums in tranches over a few months rather than investing the entire amount at once. Investors should also ensure that their emergency funds remain intact, avoid putting money needed within the next three years into equities and stay within their target equity allocation.

Should investors change their large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap allocation? A period of underperformance in large-cap stocks does not automatically mean investors should shift their money to mid-cap or small-cap funds. Porwal said allocation should be guided by financial goals and risk appetite, rather than the performance of different market segments over the previous year.

He pointed out that the Nifty 50 had fallen around 10% in the 12 months to October 2026, underperforming mid-cap and small-cap indices. However, large-cap stocks had started leading the recovery since the end of October.

Earnings performance also matters. In the September quarter, Nifty 50 companies reported 27% profit growth, compared with 21% for the Nifty Midcap 150 and 34% for the Nifty Smallcap 250, according to Porwal. While mid-cap and small-cap companies delivered stronger aggregate profit growth, he cautioned that performance varied widely between individual companies.

For most SIP investors, Porwal favours maintaining large-cap or flexi-cap funds as the core of an equity portfolio, with measured exposure to mid-cap and small-cap funds. Investors should rebalance when allocations move away from their targets, rather than shift money simply because another category has performed better.

When should you actually pause or stop an SIP? Market volatility alone is not a sufficient reason to discontinue an SIP. Porwal said investors should consider pausing, reducing or redirecting contributions when their personal circumstances or financial goals change.

For instance, a job loss, decline in business income or an unexpected medical expense may make monthly contributions difficult. In such cases, investors can consider temporarily pausing their SIPs rather than cancelling them permanently, while prioritising their emergency savings.

Investors approaching a financial goal should also reconsider their equity exposure. If a goal is just two to three years away, fresh equity investments for that goal should be stopped and the accumulated corpus gradually shifted towards debt investments to reduce the risk of a late market correction.

High-cost debt is another reason to reconsider contributions. Porwal said reducing SIP investments to repay expensive credit card balances or personal loans can be a sensible decision, given the high interest costs involved.

Investors should also review a scheme if it has consistently underperformed its benchmark and peers for three to four years, or if there have been changes in its fund manager, investment mandate or strategy. In such cases, they can consider switching to a more suitable fund rather than exiting equity investments altogether.