Nifty 50 ETFs or index funds? Compare returns, expense ratios and tracking errors before choosing where to invest

Investors looking to participate in the stock market without selecting individual stocks often consider passive investment products such as Nifty 50 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index mutual funds. Both track the same benchmark, the Nifty 50, and aim to deliver returns in line with the index. However, they differ in how investors buy, sell and manage their investments.

While ETFs trade on stock exchanges like shares, index mutual funds can be purchased directly from asset management companies (AMCs). The choice between the two depends on factors such as investment convenience, liquidity, costs and the investor's preference for managing transactions.

But is the lowest-cost passive investment necessarily the best choice? Protima Dhawan, Director and Unit Head at Anand Rathi Wealth, argues that investors should look beyond the ETF-versus-index-fund comparison and consider actively managed diversified equity funds.

ETF vs index fund: What is the difference? Although both products track the same underlying index, their investment mechanisms are different.

Parameter Nifty 50 ETF Nifty 50 index fund How to invest Through a stock exchange Through an AMC or mutual fund platform Demat account Required Not required Pricing Real-time market price Applicable end-of-day NAV Buying and selling Through a broker during market hours Directly through the fund house SIP facility Depends on broker/platform facilities; often requires recurring purchases Convenient, automated SIP facility Liquidity Depends on exchange trading volumes and bid-ask spreads Units can be redeemed through the AMC, subject to applicable rules

For investors who already have a demat and trading account and want flexibility to buy or sell during market hours, ETFs can be an option. However, investors must pay attention to the ETF's trading liquidity and the difference between its market price and underlying NAV.

Index funds, meanwhile, may be more convenient for beginners who want to invest a fixed amount every month through a systematic investment plan (SIP). They do not require a demat account and can be purchased directly through mutual fund platforms.

Five parameters to compare before investing Dhawan suggests that investors comparing passive funds tracking the same index should examine five parameters: tracking error, liquidity, fund size, expense ratio and operational efficiency.

1. Tracking error: This measures how closely a fund replicates its benchmark. A lower tracking error indicates that the fund's returns have deviated less from the index over the measured period. Investors should compare the tracking records of schemes rather than assume that two funds tracking the Nifty 50 will deliver identical returns.

2. Liquidity: This is particularly important for ETFs because they are bought and sold on stock exchanges. Investors should examine trading volumes and bid-ask spreads before placing an order. A fund with low trading activity may make it difficult to buy or sell units at the desired price.

3. Fund size: The assets under management (AUM) can provide an indication of the scale of a scheme. However, a larger fund is not automatically a better-performing fund. Investors should assess its tracking record and costs alongside its size.

4. Expense ratio: This is the annual fee charged by the fund house for managing the scheme and is reflected in its NAV. Since passive funds aim to replicate an index rather than outperform it through active stock selection, costs can have a direct bearing on investors' realised returns over the long term.

5. Operational efficiency: Investors should examine how efficiently the fund manages transactions, portfolio adjustments and benchmark replication. For ETFs, the ease of buying and selling units on the exchange also matters. For index funds, the convenience of investing through SIPs and redeeming units through the AMC can influence the experience.

Should investors prefer active funds over passive investing Despite explaining the differences between ETFs and index funds, Dhawan believes investors should consider whether passive investing is the right approach for their equity portfolio in the first place.

"Rather than focusing solely on the expense ratio, investors should evaluate the overall investment proposition," she said.

According to Dhawan, passive products are designed to replicate benchmark returns and do not aim to generate alpha, or returns above their benchmark. Actively managed diversified equity funds, on the other hand, give fund managers the flexibility to change portfolio allocations as market conditions evolve.

Active fund managers can evaluate companies based on their fundamentals, earnings visibility and valuations, and identify investment opportunities that could potentially generate returns above the benchmark, she said.

She also believes that active diversified equity funds offer investors an opportunity to benefit from portfolio adjustments when market conditions change, something that passive products are not designed to do.

However, active funds do not guarantee benchmark-beating returns. They also carry fund-manager risk and may charge higher expenses than passive schemes. Investors should therefore compare long-term performance against the appropriate benchmark, costs and consistency before choosing.