Nifty 50 vs Nifty Next 50: Which index rewarded investors more? What 10-year rolling returns reveal

For most investors, the Nifty 50 is the market. It tracks India's largest listed companies, dominates passive fund flows and serves as the benchmark against which portfolios are measured.

But immediately below it sits another index that often receives far less attention. The Nifty Next 50 comprises the 50 companies ranked just below the Nifty 50 by free-float market capitalisation. These are large companies in their own right, many of them future candidates for inclusion in India's flagship index.

At first glance, the two benchmarks appear similar. Both are classified as large-cap indices, both are rebalanced semi-annually and both draw from the same universe of leading listed companies. Yet their long-term performance has been remarkably different.

Let’s take a closer look at how the two indices have fared over time.

Nifty Next 50 has outperformed Nifty 50 across every time period An analysis of rolling returns since April 2006 shows a clear pattern. Across every major investment horizon, the Nifty Next 50 has outperformed the Nifty 50.

Rolling period Nifty 50 TRI Nifty Next 50 TRI 3 years 12.25% 15.13% 5 years 12.15% 14.60% 7 years 12.02% 14.47% 10 years 11.99% 14.88% Source: Advisorkhoj. Rolling returns since April 1, 2006. TRI denotes Total Return Index.

What stands out is the consistency. The outperformance is visible not only over a specific market cycle but across rolling periods spanning nearly two decades of bull markets, corrections, recoveries and crises.

The difference becomes more meaningful when viewed through the lens of compounding. At an annualised return of 11.99%, a ₹10 lakh investment grows to roughly ₹31 lakh over a decade. At 14.88%, the same investment grows to around ₹40 lakh.

In other words, the Nifty Next 50's higher return profile has historically translated into nearly ₹9 lakh of additional wealth on every ₹10 lakh invested over a 10-year period.

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How much more volatile is the Nifty Next 50? Higher returns rarely come without a trade-off, and the Nifty Next 50 is no exception.

Rolling standard deviation data shows that the index has consistently been more volatile than the Nifty 50.

Rolling period Nifty 50 Std Dev Nifty Next 50 Std Dev 3 years 5.74% 8.49% 5 years 4.47% 6.11% 7 years 2.46% 3.25% 10 years 2.34% 2.72% Source: Advisorkhoj. Rolling standard deviation since April 1, 2006.

The gap is most pronounced over shorter periods. Over three years, volatility in the Nifty Next 50 is nearly 48% higher than that of the Nifty 50.

However, the difference narrows considerably as the investment horizon extends. By the 10-year mark, volatility is only modestly higher, while the return advantage remains substantial.

This suggests that while investors in the Nifty Next 50 may need to tolerate sharper interim swings, the additional risk has historically become less significant over longer holding periods.

Why does the Nifty Next 50 behave differently? The answer lies in the nature of the companies that make up the index.

The Nifty 50 is dominated by established market leaders. These are companies with large market shares, mature business models and relatively predictable earnings trajectories. Growth tends to be steadier, but often slower.

The Nifty Next 50 represents a different stage of the corporate lifecycle.

Many of its constituents are companies that are expanding rapidly and attempting to break into the top tier of India's corporate landscape. These businesses often operate in sectors benefiting from structural growth trends and can deliver faster earnings growth than their larger peers.

The index also contains companies that were previously part of the Nifty 50 but have slipped down the rankings because of weaker performance, industry-specific challenges or temporary setbacks.

The result is greater volatility, but also greater potential for earnings growth and market re-rating. In many ways, the Nifty Next 50 functions as a transition index, capturing companies that are still evolving rather than those that have already established market dominance.

What do investors actually own in each index? The sector composition of the two indices highlights their structural differences.

As of May 2026, financial services accounted for 35.15% of the Nifty 50. The index remains heavily tilted towards large private and public sector banks, with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and Axis Bank occupying significant weights. Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel also represent sizeable portions of the benchmark.

The Nifty Next 50 is considerably less concentrated.

Financial services remain the largest sector at 19.91%, but capital goods account for 17.01% and power for 11.66%. Healthcare, metals and mining, chemicals and industrial businesses also occupy meaningful weights.

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The difference is visible at the stock level as well. While the Nifty 50 has individual constituents with weights exceeding 8% or 10%, the largest stock in the Nifty Next 50 accounts for only about 4% of the index.

The result is broader exposure to sectors linked to manufacturing, infrastructure, defence, power, industrialisation and domestic economic expansion.

Valuation metrics also present an interesting contrast.

Metric Nifty 50 Nifty Next 50 P/E 20.27 19.27 P/B 3.21 1.41 Dividend Yield 1.35% 3.79% Source: NSE India factsheets, May 2026.

Despite its superior long-term return record, the Nifty Next 50 currently trades at a lower price-to-earnings multiple and a significantly lower price-to-book valuation than the Nifty 50. Its dividend yield is also substantially higher.

How does the Nifty Next 50 compare with mid-cap and small-cap indices? The Nifty Next 50 is often viewed as a bridge between traditional large-cap investing and the higher-growth segments of the market.

Rolling return data supports that view.

Rolling period Nifty Next 50 TRI Nifty Midcap 150 TRI Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI 3 years 15.13% 16.90% 14.59% 5 years 14.60% 16.42% 13.87% 7 years 14.47% 16.03% 13.04% 10 years 14.88% 16.47% 13.58% Source: Advisorkhoj. Rolling returns since April 1, 2006.

The data shows that the Nifty Next 50 has outperformed the Nifty Smallcap 250 across all major time periods. While it has trailed the Nifty Midcap 150 in returns, it has historically done so with lower volatility than both mid-cap and small-cap benchmarks.

This gives the index a distinctive position in the market.

It has delivered stronger returns than the Nifty 50 and the Nifty Smallcap 250, while avoiding some of the extreme volatility associated with smaller companies. For investors seeking higher growth than traditional large-cap exposure without fully moving into mid-caps or small-caps, the Nifty Next 50 occupies a unique middle ground.