Nifty at 16,500! Where to invest when markets are high?

With BSE Sensex hovering at 55,000-mark and broader NSE Nifty at the 16,500 level, many investors are skeptical about adding more to their investments. Though the general notion is to buy at low, market levels are not in our hands, benchmark indices can take anywhere from a few days’ time to weeks to correct itself; so, if wealth creation is the objective, then waiting for the right time to invest is a futile exercise.