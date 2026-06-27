Nifty Auto Index explained: Meaning, top constituents, investment options, benefits, and key risks

The automobile sector has been one of the key beneficiaries of the country's manufacturing and consumption growth story. Investors looking to participate in this growth can get diversified exposure through the Nifty Auto Index, a sectoral index that tracks the performance of 15 leading automobile and auto-related companies.
So, let's know the performance of the Nifty Auto Index, the different ways to invest through mutual funds, and the key benefits and risks.
Nifty Auto Index is a sectoral stock market index that tracks the performance of India's automobile industry by comprising 15 actively traded and NSE-listed companies.
It includes leading businesses across key segments such as passenger and commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers, auto components, and tyre manufacturers, offering a broad representation of the sector. To be eligible for inclusion, a company must be part of the Nifty 500 at the time of the index review.
The index is currently led by major automobile companies such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, reflecting the performance of some of the country's largest auto manufacturers.
|Company Name
|Weight (%)
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|23.16
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14.66
|Bajaj Auto
|9.86
|Eicher Motors
|8.40
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|7.02
|TVS Motor Company
|6.71
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|5.49
|Hero MotoCorp
|5.42
|Bharat Forge
|4.44
|Ashok Leyland
|3.78
*Source: NSE, Data as on 29 May, 2026
|Time Period
|Nifty Auto
|Value of ₹1 Lakh Invested
|1-Year
|14.50%
|₹1,14,500
|3-Years
|24.00%
|₹1,90,662
|5-Years
|21.49%
|₹2,64,669
|10-Years
|13.23%
|₹3,46,430
*Source: NSE, Total Returns as on 25 June, 2026
A ₹1 lakh investment in the Nifty Auto Index would have grown to ₹1.15 lakh in one year, based on the index's 14.5% return.
Over longer periods, the power of compounding becomes even more evident. The same investment would have increased to ₹1.91 lakh in three years, ₹2.65 lakh in five years, and ₹3.46 lakh in 10 years.
One of the simplest ways to get exposure to the Nifty Auto Index is through index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that replicate the index by investing in its constituent stocks in the same proportion.
Below is a list of Nifty Auto Index funds and ETFs, ranked by their assets under management (AUM).
|Fund Name
|AUM (in ₹ Cr)
|Nippon India Nifty Auto ETF
|416
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund
|219
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF
|207
|Tata Nifty Auto Index Fund
|97
|Nippon India Nifty Auto Index Fund
|45
*Source: Value Research, Data as on 31 May, 2026
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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