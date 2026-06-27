Nifty Auto Index explained: Meaning, top constituents, investment options, benefits, and key risks

Nifty Auto Index is a sectoral stock market index that tracks the performance of India's automobile industry by comprising 15 actively traded and NSE-listed companies. One of the simplest ways to get exposure to the Nifty Auto Index is through index funds and ETFs. 

Sheetal Goel
Updated27 Jun 2026, 05:00 PM IST
Nifty Auto Index explained (AI-Generated Image)
Nifty Auto Index explained (AI-Generated Image)

The automobile sector has been one of the key beneficiaries of the country's manufacturing and consumption growth story. Investors looking to participate in this growth can get diversified exposure through the Nifty Auto Index, a sectoral index that tracks the performance of 15 leading automobile and auto-related companies.

So, let's know the performance of the Nifty Auto Index, the different ways to invest through mutual funds, and the key benefits and risks.

What is the Nifty Auto Index?

Nifty Auto Index is a sectoral stock market index that tracks the performance of India's automobile industry by comprising 15 actively traded and NSE-listed companies.

It includes leading businesses across key segments such as passenger and commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers, auto components, and tyre manufacturers, offering a broad representation of the sector. To be eligible for inclusion, a company must be part of the Nifty 500 at the time of the index review.

Also Read | This index offers exposure to India’s top 27 internet companies

Top 10 constituents of the Nifty Auto Index

The index is currently led by major automobile companies such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, reflecting the performance of some of the country's largest auto manufacturers.

Company NameWeight (%)
Mahindra & Mahindra23.16
Maruti Suzuki India14.66
Bajaj Auto9.86
Eicher Motors8.40
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles7.02
TVS Motor Company6.71
Samvardhana Motherson International5.49
Hero MotoCorp5.42
Bharat Forge4.44
Ashok Leyland3.78

*Source: NSE, Data as on 29 May, 2026

Performance of Nifty Auto Index

Time PeriodNifty AutoValue of 1 Lakh Invested
1-Year 14.50% 1,14,500
3-Years24.00% 1,90,662
5-Years21.49% 2,64,669
10-Years13.23% 3,46,430

*Source: NSE, Total Returns as on 25 June, 2026

A 1 lakh investment in the Nifty Auto Index would have grown to 1.15 lakh in one year, based on the index's 14.5% return.

Over longer periods, the power of compounding becomes even more evident. The same investment would have increased to 1.91 lakh in three years, 2.65 lakh in five years, and 3.46 lakh in 10 years.

How to invest in the Nifty Auto Index?

One of the simplest ways to get exposure to the Nifty Auto Index is through index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that replicate the index by investing in its constituent stocks in the same proportion.

Below is a list of Nifty Auto Index funds and ETFs, ranked by their assets under management (AUM).

Fund NameAUM (in Cr)
Nippon India Nifty Auto ETF416
ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund219
ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF207
Tata Nifty Auto Index Fund97
Nippon India Nifty Auto Index Fund45

*Source: Value Research, Data as on 31 May, 2026

Benefits of investing in the Nifty Auto Index

  • Nifty Auto Index provides investors with a convenient way to participate in the growth of India's automobile sector through a single investment. Instead of selecting individual auto stocks, investors can get exposure to 15 leading companies.
  • Since the index follows a free-float market capitalisation methodology and is reviewed and rebalanced semi-annually (January and July), it automatically adapts to changes in industry leadership.
  • Another advantage is its cost efficiency when accessed through index funds or ETFs, which offer a diversified basket at a low cost.

Also Read | A guide to energy mutual funds: Meaning, top 5 funds, and key risks to know

Risks of investing in the Nifty Auto Index

  • Nifty Auto Index is a sector-specific investment, making it more volatile than diversified market indices. If the automobile sector underperforms, your investment returns may also be adversely affected.
  • The auto sector is cyclical, and its performance is influenced by various factors such as economic growth, rural demand, interest rates, input costs, fuel prices, and government policies.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

Nifty Auto IndexMaruti SuzukiAutomobile IndustryTata MotorsIndex Funds
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