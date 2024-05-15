Your Questions Answered: What is the difference between mutual funds tracking Nifty Bank Index and Nifty PSU Bank Index?
Investing in mutual funds tracking Nifty Bank Index and Nifty PSU Bank Index offers exposure to specific sectors. Nifty Bank Index includes liquid Indian banking stocks, while Nifty PSU Bank Index focuses on public sector banks.
Q. I am a real estate broker, running my small business in Ghaziabad. My wife is a housewife. I have been investing in large cap stocks for the past 7 years. I now intend to diversify my portfolio and invest in index funds tracking the banking sector. I am currently confused between mutual funds tracking the Nifty Bank Index and the Nifty PSU Bank Index. Can you please elaborate?
Ramdheer Rathore, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh