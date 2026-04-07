It’s well-known that certain sectors of the market respond strongly to geopolitical tensions. In 2003, the Iraq war sent defence and energy stocks soaring as investors anticipated increased military spending and volatile oil prices. Fast-forward to February 2026 and a similar pattern emerged, as pre‑conflict optimism drove inflows into the defence and oil & gas sectors. While the dynamics aren’t identical, the market’s responsiveness to geopolitical developments remains unchanged.
Thinking about chasing rallies in defence and energy? Experts warn against it.
SummaryThe allure of war-led gains is drawing investors in, but history suggests that chasing these rallies often leads to sub-optimal returns.
It’s well-known that certain sectors of the market respond strongly to geopolitical tensions. In 2003, the Iraq war sent defence and energy stocks soaring as investors anticipated increased military spending and volatile oil prices. Fast-forward to February 2026 and a similar pattern emerged, as pre‑conflict optimism drove inflows into the defence and oil & gas sectors. While the dynamics aren’t identical, the market’s responsiveness to geopolitical developments remains unchanged.
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