Nifty has fallen for 8 straight weeks: How should SIP investors rethink their strategy? Experts explain

The Nifty 50 has fallen for eight consecutive weeks, putting investors who systematically invest in equities through SIPs in a familiar but uncomfortable situation. As markets remain weak, the temptation may be to pause SIPs, increase investments to take advantage of lower prices or change the funds in the portfolio.
But a prolonged market correction does not, by itself, require investors to change their SIP strategy. For investors whose financial circumstances and goals remain unchanged, continuing the existing SIP may be more appropriate than reacting to market movements.
“The first response would be: don’t change your SIP just because the market is going through a difficult phase,” said Sanjiv Bajaj, Joint Chairman and MD, Bajaj Capital. A SIP is designed to work across market cycles, he said, including periods when markets are falling.
One advantage of continuing a SIP during a correction is that the same investment amount can buy more units when prices are lower. This is part of rupee-cost averaging, Bajaj said.
Stopping a SIP, however, creates another problem of deciding when to restart it. Markets can recover before investor sentiment turns positive. By the time an investor feels comfortable investing again, part of the recovery may already have taken place.
This does not mean investors should continue SIPs regardless of their circumstances. Someone facing a job loss, an unexpected expense or a need to preserve cash may reasonably prioritise liquidity.
“But if the only reason for pausing is that the headlines are making you uncomfortable, I would say stay with your plan,” Bajaj said.
For investors whose cash flows and financial goals remain intact, the current correction therefore need not automatically trigger a change in their SIPs.
A market fall can make lower valuations appear attractive, but Bajaj does not recommend increasing SIPs simply because the market is correcting.
Instead, investors should first ask whether their ability to invest has changed.
For instance, an investor whose income has increased but whose SIP has remained unchanged could consider a step-up. Investors with a long investment horizon, particularly 10 years or more, may also have greater flexibility to increase their SIPs because they can potentially stay invested through multiple market cycles.
However, this should come only after the basics are in place, including an adequate emergency fund, appropriate insurance and manageable monthly commitments.
Investors with stretched budgets, expensive debt or goals only a few years away should be more cautious. A market correction should not become a reason to invest beyond one's means.
Bajaj prefers a gradual SIP step-up rather than a large one-time increase. Increasing the SIP modestly each year as income rises can build investments without putting excessive pressure on monthly cash flows.
“The best SIP is not necessarily the biggest one; it is the one you can continue comfortably through different market conditions,” he said.
A falling Nifty does not automatically mean that an investor's mutual fund needs to be changed.
“A market correction is about the market; a fund review is about whether something has changed in the investment itself,” Bajaj said.
Investors should therefore distinguish between a temporary decline caused by a broader market correction and sustained underperformance of their fund.
A review could be warranted if a fund consistently underperforms its benchmark and comparable funds over a meaningful period. Investors should also check whether there has been a change in the fund manager, investment strategy or portfolio characteristics.
Their own circumstances matter too. A change in investment horizon, financial goals, income or risk-taking ability can justify reassessing the portfolio even if the fund itself has not changed.
A few weeks or months of weak returns, however, may not provide enough evidence to make a decision. Bajaj suggests reviewing portfolios periodically, perhaps once or twice a year, rather than reacting to every market headline.
Bajaj's approach is straightforward. Investors should stay invested, remain disciplined and base their decisions on their financial situation rather than market sentiment.
Investors should first check whether their existing SIP is aligned with their goals and whether the monthly investment remains comfortable. They should also use the correction as an opportunity to review their emergency fund, insurance and broader financial plan.
If there is genuine surplus income, a long investment horizon and adequate financial protection, a gradual SIP step-up can be considered. But investors do not need to increase their SIP merely because the market has fallen.
“The objective isn't to predict every turn; it is to build a strategy you can stay with through all of them,” Bajaj said.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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