I am a 38-year-old MBA graduate working with a private pharma company as a vice president. My wife is also working with a private company as head of HR. We have been investing in low-risk index funds tracking Nifty 50 and Sensex. We now wish to diversify and invest in sectoral indices. We wish to invest in the healthcare sector and have shortlisted funds tracking the Nifty Healthcare index. Can you please elaborate on the Nifty Healthcare index and its pros and cons?
What Is The Nifty Healthcare Index?
The Nifty Healthcare index is a sectoral index on the NSE that captures the behavior and performance of healthcare companies in the Indian economy on a real-time basis. It is constituted of 20 stocks that are listed on the NSE and are involved with the health and wellness industry. These include pharmaceuticals, hospitals, diagnostics, medical equipment, biotechnology, and other allied services.