Nifty India Consumption Index beats Nifty 50 over 3, 5, and 10 years: Here are the top 5 ETFs tracking the theme

If you're looking to benefit from India's long-term consumption story, ETFs tracking the Nifty India Consumption Index offer a simple way to invest in this theme.
The Nifty India Consumption Index comprises 30 companies that represent India's domestic consumption theme. While FMCG accounts for the largest share of the index, it is well-diversified across sectors such as automobiles, consumer durables, consumer services, telecom, healthcare, power, and realty.
Some of the leading constituents of this index include Bharti Airtel, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal, and Hindustan Unilever.
Here's a look at how the Nifty India Consumption Index has performed over the years and the top 5 ETFs that track this index.
|Time Period
|Nifty India Consumption TRI
|Nifty 50 TRI
|1-Year
|0.87%
|-3.43%
|3-Years
|13.07%
|9.03%
|5-Years
|14.07%
|10.35%
|10-Years
|13.31%
|12.63%
*CAGR as on 10 July, 2026; Source: NSE
The Nifty India Consumption Index has delivered strong long-term returns. The index generated a CAGR of 13.31% over the last 10 years, while its 5-year and 3-year CAGR stood at 14.07% and 13.07%, respectively.
In comparison, the broader market benchmark, the Nifty 50 TRI, delivered annualised returns of 9.03%, 10.35%, and 12.63% over the 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year periods, respectively.
This means that an investment of ₹10,000 in the Nifty India Consumption Index 10 years ago would have grown to around ₹34,900, while the same investment in the Nifty 50 would have been worth around ₹32,800 over the same period.
|Fund Name
|AUM (in ₹ Cr)
|Nippon India ETF Nifty India Consumption
|₹199
|ICICI Prudential Nifty India Consumption ETF
|₹55
|Mirae Asset Nifty India New Age Consumption ETF
|₹52
|Kotak NIFTY India Consumption ETF
|₹35
|SBI Nifty Consumption ETF
|₹23
*AUM as on 30 June, 2026; Regular Plans, Source: Value Research
The Nippon India ETF Nifty India Consumption is the largest fund in the category, with ₹199 crore in assets under management, followed by the ICICI Prudential Nifty India Consumption ETF, which manages ₹55 crore of assets.
Over the last 5 years, the Nippon India ETF Nifty India Consumption delivered an annualised return of 13.63%. Meanwhile, the ICICI Prudential Nifty India Consumption ETF gave12.78% returns over the last 3 years. This suggests that ETFs tracking the consumption theme have also outperformed the broader market.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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