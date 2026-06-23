Nifty India Internet Index explained: Top holdings, latest returns, sector allocation and funds tracking benchmark

The Nifty India Internet Index is designed to capture the performance of companies that derive a major portion of their business from digital and online platforms.
As India's internet economy continues to expand, this index offers investors a way to gain exposure to leading players across e-commerce, fintech, online travel, digital media and more.
Let's take a look at the index's key constituents, recent performance, and ways to invest in it.
The Nifty India Internet Index tracks the performance of companies that primarily operate through digital and online platforms. It includes eligible internet-focused businesses from the Nifty Total Market Index and assigns weights based on their free-float market capitalization.
The index was launched with a base date of 1 October 2021 and a base value of 1,000. To ensure it reflects the evolving digital economy, the index is reviewed and reconstituted twice a year and rebalanced every quarter. Additionally, the weight of any single stock is capped at 20%, helping maintain diversification within the index.
The Nifty India Internet Index currently includes 27 stocks, offering exposure to a diverse range of internet-driven businesses.
Its largest constituent is Eternal at 19.30%, followed by PB Fintech (13.86%), One 97 Communications (11.24%), Info Edge (India) (9.09%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (8.57%), and Swiggy (8.46%).
Other notable holdings include Angel One, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Billionbrains Garage Ventures.
From a sector perspective, the index is heavily tilted towards consumer services, which accounts for 59.86% of the portfolio, followed by financial services at 38.63%. Media, entertainment and publication companies make up the remaining 1.51%, reflecting the index's strong focus on India's growing digital consumer and fintech ecosystem.
|Period
|Return
|1 Week (1W)
|5.06%
|1 Month (1M)
|3.24%
|3 Months (3M)
|12.90%
|6 Months (6M)
|-11.43%
|Year-to-Date (YTD)
|-10.58%
*Data as on June 19, 2026, Source: NSE
If you had invested ₹1,00,000 in the Nifty India Internet Index, your investment would have grown to approximately ₹1,05,060 in the last week, ₹1,03,240 over the past month and ₹1,12,900 over the last three months.
However, due to recent market volatility, the same investment would have declined to around ₹88,570 over six months and ₹89,420 on a year-to-date basis.
The Nifty India Internet Index provides exposure to a wide range of businesses that primarily operate through digital and online platforms. These include companies involved in internet and catalogue retail, fintech, e-commerce, digital entertainment, web-based media and services, e-learning and electronic media.
The index also includes qualified stockbroking firms, online travel agencies and travel aggregators, as well as pharmacy retailers that deliver a significant portion of their services through digital channels. This diverse mix allows investors to participate in multiple segments of India's growing internet and digital economy through a single investment.
However, investors should be aware of certain risks. The index is relatively concentrated, with the top few stocks accounting for a significant share of the portfolio, which can increase volatility. The index is also heavily tilted toward consumer services and financial services, limiting sector diversification.
Additionally, the index has delivered negative returns over the last six months, reflecting its relatively recent launch and limited track record.
One of the easiest ways to invest in the Nifty India Internet Index is through index funds and ETFs that track the index. These funds replicate the index's performance by investing in the same set of stocks with similar weightings.
Here is the list of passive mutual funds that track the Nifty India Internet Index:
|Fund Name
|AUM (in ₹ Cr)
|Groww Nifty India Internet ETF
|33
|Mirae Asset Nifty India Internet ETF
|28
|Groww Nifty India Internet ETF FoF
|12
*Data as on May 31, 2026; Source: Value Research
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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