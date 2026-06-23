Nifty India Internet Index explained: Top holdings, latest returns, sector allocation and funds tracking benchmark

The Nifty India Internet Index is designed to capture the performance of companies that derive a major portion of their business from digital and online platforms.

As India's internet economy continues to expand, this index offers investors a way to gain exposure to leading players across e-commerce, fintech, online travel, digital media and more.

Let's take a look at the index's key constituents, recent performance, and ways to invest in it.

What is the Nifty India Internet Index? The Nifty India Internet Index tracks the performance of companies that primarily operate through digital and online platforms. It includes eligible internet-focused businesses from the Nifty Total Market Index and assigns weights based on their free-float market capitalization.

The index was launched with a base date of 1 October 2021 and a base value of 1,000. To ensure it reflects the evolving digital economy, the index is reviewed and reconstituted twice a year and rebalanced every quarter. Additionally, the weight of any single stock is capped at 20%, helping maintain diversification within the index.

What is the Nifty India Internet Index portfolio composition? The Nifty India Internet Index currently includes 27 stocks, offering exposure to a diverse range of internet-driven businesses.

From a sector perspective, the index is heavily tilted towards consumer services, which accounts for 59.86% of the portfolio, followed by financial services at 38.63%. Media, entertainment and publication companies make up the remaining 1.51%, reflecting the index's strong focus on India's growing digital consumer and fintech ecosystem.

Performance of the Nifty India Internet Index

Period Return 1 Week (1W) 5.06% 1 Month (1M) 3.24% 3 Months (3M) 12.90% 6 Months (6M) -11.43% Year-to-Date (YTD) -10.58% *Data as on June 19, 2026, Source: NSE

If you had invested ₹1,00,000 in the Nifty India Internet Index, your investment would have grown to approximately ₹1,05,060 in the last week, ₹1,03,240 over the past month and ₹1,12,900 over the last three months.

However, due to recent market volatility, the same investment would have declined to around ₹88,570 over six months and ₹89,420 on a year-to-date basis.

Pros and cons for investing in the Nifty India Internet Index The Nifty India Internet Index provides exposure to a wide range of businesses that primarily operate through digital and online platforms. These include companies involved in internet and catalogue retail, fintech, e-commerce, digital entertainment, web-based media and services, e-learning and electronic media.

The index also includes qualified stockbroking firms, online travel agencies and travel aggregators, as well as pharmacy retailers that deliver a significant portion of their services through digital channels. This diverse mix allows investors to participate in multiple segments of India's growing internet and digital economy through a single investment.

However, investors should be aware of certain risks. The index is relatively concentrated, with the top few stocks accounting for a significant share of the portfolio, which can increase volatility. The index is also heavily tilted toward consumer services and financial services, limiting sector diversification.

Additionally, the index has delivered negative returns over the last six months, reflecting its relatively recent launch and limited track record.

Also Read | This index combines mid-cap potential with the momentum factor

How to invest in the Nifty India Internet Index? One of the easiest ways to invest in the Nifty India Internet Index is through index funds and ETFs that track the index. These funds replicate the index's performance by investing in the same set of stocks with similar weightings.

Here is the list of passive mutual funds that track the Nifty India Internet Index:

Fund Name AUM (in ₹ Cr) Groww Nifty India Internet ETF 33 Mirae Asset Nifty India Internet ETF 28 Groww Nifty India Internet ETF FoF 12 *Data as on May 31, 2026; Source: Value Research