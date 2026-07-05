Nifty PSU Bank ETFs: Top 5 funds by AUM and their historical performance compared

Nifty PSU Bank Index tracks the performance of 12 public sector banks listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES is the biggest ETF in this category, with assets under management (AUM) of ₹4,078 crore.

These ETFs replicate the index by investing in its constituent stocks in similar proportions, aiming to deliver returns that closely mirror the benchmark. ETFs can be bought and sold on the stock exchange throughout the trading day, offering investors greater liquidity and flexibility.

Here's a look at the Nifty PSU Bank Index's performance over the years, along with the top five Nifty PSU Bank ETFs by AUM.

Performance of the Nifty PSU Bank Index

Time Period Nifty PSU Bank Index CAGR Value of ₹ 1 lakh invested today 1-Year 18.81% ₹ 1,18,810 3-Years 26.34% ₹ 2,01,661 5-Years 28.57% ₹ 3,51,316 10-Years 12.54% ₹ 3,25,889 *Total Return as on 3 July, 2026, Source: NSE

A lump sum investment of ₹1 lakh in the Nifty PSU Bank Index would have grown to around ₹1.19 lakh in one year, translating into a one-year return of 18.81%.

Over three years, the same investment would have more than doubled to ₹2.02 lakh. The index delivered even stronger wealth creation over five years, with a CAGR of 28.57%, taking the value of the investment to ₹3.51 lakh.

Over the last 10 years, the same ₹1 lakh investment would have grown to ₹3.26 lakh.

Top 5 Nifty PSU Bank ETFs by AUM Here is the list of the top 5 Nifty PSU Bank ETFs by AUM, along with the returns comparison over the years.

Fund Name AUM ( in ₹ Cr) 1-Yr Returns (%) 5-Yr Returns (%) Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES ₹ 4,078 18.20% 27.80% Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF ₹ 2,263 18.17% 27.77% DSP Nifty PSU Bank ETF ₹ 302 18.66% – ICICI Prudential Nifty PSU Bank ETF ₹ 127 18.31% – Mirae Asset Nifty PSU Bank ETF ₹ 57 18.56% – *AUM as of 31 May, 2026, CAGR return as of 3 July, 2026, Regular Plans, Source: Value Research, 5-Yr Returns not available for DSP, ICICI, and Mirae Asset ETFs

Among ETFs tracking the Nifty PSU Bank Index, Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES is the biggest fund by assets under management (AUM), managing ₹4,078 crore of assets. It is followed by Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF, while DSP Nifty PSU Bank ETF ranks third.

Over the long term, Nippon India PSU Bank ETF generated a 5-year CAGR of 27.80%, while Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF gave 27.77% returns over the same period. These returns are broadly in line with the benchmark Nifty PSU Bank Index TRI, which delivered a 5-year CAGR of 28.57%.

An investment of ₹1 lakh made five years ago would have grown to approximately ₹3.41 lakh in Nippon India PSU Bank ETF and Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF.

The one-year performance also remained largely in line with the benchmark, which was 18.81%. DSP Nifty PSU Bank ETF gave a 18.66% return, Mirae Asset Nifty PSU Bank ETF gave 18.56%, and ICICI Prudential Nifty PSU Bank ETF generated 18.31% in the last one year.

A ₹1 lakh investment made a year ago in any of these three ETFs would have grown to around ₹1.18 lakh.

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