Nikhil Kamath’s True Beacon starts quant-driven PMS3 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 11:24 PM IST
- The fund will trade in a basket of 40-50 stocks and its universe will be restricted to the Nifty 200 stocks
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, who also runs alternative asset management company True Beacon, has launched a Quant PMS driven by factor investing principles. Factor investing is the generation of returns by identifying specific factors such as momentum, value, and quality, among others. For instance, a momentum strategy will seek to buy stocks on a strong upward trend and ride the trend till it reverses.