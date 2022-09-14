Nikhil Kamath’s True Beacon starts quant-driven PMS

However, True Beacon is confident about using factor investing in the short term. “We are not a value momentum or quality based investors, we use these factors in our analysis but these are one of the 10 major category of factors. We churn through factors based on the macroeconomic environment and factor performance. The chance that we are using value as a factor is only one out of nine. Markets have various cycles ranging from a few minutes to a few years. We take advantage of cycles which last 20-25 trading days and look to generate alpha in that duration," said Beri.