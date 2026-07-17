Don't overpay for growth: Nippon Life AMC's Sailesh Raj Bhan on navigating India's next market cycle

During bull markets, optimism often makes investors forget a simple truth: even great businesses can become poor investments if bought at the wrong price.
For Sailesh Raj Bhan, chief investment officer (equities) at Nippon Life AMC, that principle has guided his investing philosophy for nearly three decades.
As the Indian market recovers from the lows of April, Bhan sees a landscape that is becoming highly attractive. In a conversation with Mint, he highlights why the recent valuation correction offers a prime entry window, how external global trends like the AI trade created accidental bargains in Indian banking, and why an investor's respect for entry prices remains the ultimate defence against market volatility.
Markets have recovered from the April lows. Do you expect the rally to continue? What will drive markets from here?
Markets have faced headwinds for almost two years, dating back to the highs of September 2024, primarily because valuations had grown expensive. However, a combination of prolonged consolidation and aggressive selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) has normalized valuations across several pockets of the market.