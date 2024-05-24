Money
How a Japanese makeover is driving Nippon India MF's growth, rankings
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 10 min read 24 May 2024, 02:32 PM IST
Summary
- Nippon's small-cap fund has a strategy of investing in over 200 stocks
- Managed by Samir Rachh, the fund is a retail favorite and also the largest in small-cap category
Remember the late 90s? The dotcom bubble had fueled an investment frenzy in internet firms. This investor euphoria, however, was short-lived. The bubble burst in 2000, sending global markets into a tailspin. By 2003, Indian markets and the rest of the world were limping back to normalcy.
