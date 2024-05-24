How a Japanese makeover is driving Nippon India MF's growth, rankings

The new company also wanted to cut down its over-reliance on fund managers. This is because one of the reasons for the poor performance of MF schemes between 2014 and 2019 was attributed to too much leeway given to the fund managers. Currently, they have a 17-model framework for picking stocks. Fund managers have the freedom to work within the model but cannot bypass it. For instance, if the model recommends the purchase of 30% of some stocks, fund managers have to do so within the upper and lower limit of either 35% or 25%, respectively. On the debt side too, the fund house has restricted exposure to security papers that are rated AA and above.