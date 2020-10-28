Nippon India MF to launch PSU, state debt-focused ETF - Should you subscribe?

Corporate Bond Funds have to invest more than 80% of their corpus in debt rated AA+ and above. In case of Banking and PSU debt funds, they have to invest 80% of the portfolio in debt issued by banks or PSUs. The yields of such funds are also below the inflation rate at present, but in some cases may be higher than what the Nippon ETF is offering. Fund managers of such funds also have the ability to rebalance portfolios to take advantage of opportunities in the debt market. India's consumer price index (CPI) based inflation came in at 7.34% in September and has remained above 6% since April.