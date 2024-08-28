Why this fund wants to keep equal weight across 500 stocks
Summary
- Unlike regular Nifty 500 Index that has a large-cap bias, Nippon India's rule-based fund will have 50% exposure to small caps. We decode the risks and returns involved
A 500-stock index is typically expected to offer wide diversification to investors, but the Nifty 500 index has a large-cap bias. However, a recently launched rule-based fund—the Nippon India Nifty 500 Equal Weight Index Fund–aims to give broader diversification across large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks.