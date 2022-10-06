Nippon India's ETF head charts journey to nearly 1 crore folios

Earlier, an actively-managed fund could just take 50% large cap stocks, and balance 50% between mid- and small-cap stocks, benchmark itself against Nifty 50 and show outperformance. However, now there is a clear definition of what constitutes a large cap fund, mid cap fund and small cap fund and there is uniformity in comparison of different fund categories. Also, active funds were earlier only benchmarked against price return index, which was not appropriate as it didn’t take into account the impact of dividend payouts by the index constituents. The challenge of alpha-generation was there earlier as well for active funds, but now it has become more apparent. EPFO and pension fund money has also been one of the biggest factors contributing to the burgeoning size of assets under management of the ETF industry.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}