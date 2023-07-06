Nippon India Smallcap Fund stops lump sum subscription from July 7, fresh SIPs to continue with limits2 min read 06 Jul 2023, 07:43 PM IST
Fresh, additional subscriptions/switch-ins will not be allowed or accepted at any point of time till further notice, from the effective date, announced the asset management company (AMC).
Nippon India Asset Management Ltd announced that it will now limit the subscription of units in Nippon India Small Cap Fund scheme with effect from July 7, 2023. The small cap fund is an open-ended equity scheme predominantly investing in small cap stocks.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×