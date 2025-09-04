Nippon India CEO Sundeep Sikka elected AMFI's new chairman; Bandhan AMC's Vishal Kapoor is vice chairman — details here

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the industry body representing all Asset Management Companies (AMCs), on Thursday announced its new chairman and vice chairman.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Sundeep Sikka has been elected as chairman, while Vishal Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of Bandhan Asset Management, has been elected as Vice Chairman following AMFI’s 30th Annual General Meeting, it said in a statement.

Sundeep Sikka served as chairman of AMFI from 2013 to 2015 and has been on the AMFI board since 2009. Vishal Kapoor has been serving as chairman of the ARN Committee since 2020 and has been on the AMFI board.

The new leadership takes charge at a critical juncture for India’s mutual fund industry, which has crossed ₹75 lakh crore in assets under management (AUM) and serves over 5.6 crore investors nationwide.

AMFI eyes deeper engagement with regulators, policymakers Together, they represent the vision of AMFI 2.0, focused on deeper engagement with regulators and policymakers, investor protection, broader inclusion, and sustainable industry growth. Under their stewardship, AMFI aims to expand its outreach, deepen trust in mutual funds, and strengthen the foundation for the industry’s next phase of development.

“Our priority will be to expand the reach of mutual funds across geographies, strengthen investor confidence through transparency and trust, and work closely with SEBI and policymakers to advance financial inclusion. As an industry body, we aspire to make mutual funds not just a preferred investment option but a nationwide movement for long-term wealth creation. In doing so, we are committed to contributing meaningfully to the vision of a Viksit Bharat, by enabling every Indian to participate in and benefit from the country’s growth story," said Sundeep Sikka upon taking charge.

“In recent years, mutual funds have emerged as the preferred vehicle for disciplined savings and financial empowerment. Going forward, we will focus on simplifying access, enhancing investor awareness at the grassroots, and enabling first-time investors to confidently participate in India’s growth story,” Vishal Kapoor said, after taking charge as the vice chairman.