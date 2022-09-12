Nippon Life India, DWS partner to launch European-listed Indian govt bond ETF

“The relevant index (J.P. Morgan India Government Fully Accessible Route (FAR) Bond index) aims to track the performance of fixed-rate Indian rupee-denominated Indian government bonds that have been made eligible for investment to non-residents under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR). The FAR is a separate channel established by the Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the Government of India, through which eligible investors can invest in specified Government securities without any investment ceilings. The instruments comprise FAR-eligible fixed-rate and zero-coupon bonds," Nippon Life India AMC said in its official statement.