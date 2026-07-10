Nithin Kamath explains difference between ‘direct’ and ‘regular’ mutual funds, urges investors to review plans

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has defended his organisation's long-standing preference for ‘direct mutual funds’, saying that investors should understand the difference between ‘direct’ and ‘regular’ mutual funds and should verify how they are investing. He highlighted that very few investors understand the difference between the two.

In a post on X on 9 July, Kamath discussed the principles behind Zerodha’s pricing strategy and why the organisation opted to offer only ‘direct mutual funds’ through its Coin platform.

Direct vs regular plans: Reasons why customers should not pay differently "When we started the discount brokerage (flat fee per trade) model in India in 2010, we decided to charge the same fee regardless of trade size," Kamath wrote. Explaining the rationale, he added, “The logic was simple: if the effort to execute a trade is the same, why should customers pay differently?”

According to Kamath, the same thinking shaped Zerodha's mutual fund business and its future philosophy. "We didn't launch MFs until we could sell exclusively direct plans," he said, arguing that brokers should not charge percentage-based fees when the effort involved in executing transactions remains unchanged.

Understanding the differences between the two plans, i.e., ‘direct’ and ‘regular’, is vital for all investors, whether you are a long-term investor or a new entrant to mutual fund investing.

Key takeaways from Kamath's X post

Key Takeaways Details Brokerage philosophy Flat fee per trade, irrespective of transaction size Mutual fund offering Coin aims to offer only direct mutual fund plans Platform size Kamath said Coin manages nearly ₹ 1.6 lakh crore in direct mutual fund assets Advice for investors Investors should check whether they hold direct or regular mutual fund plans

Kamath also commented on changes in the ‘direct’ mutual fund industry over the years. "It's interesting that most of the direct MF platforms that started when we launched Coin have either disappeared or pivoted to something else," he wrote, adding that some of the remaining platforms are also reassessing their business models.

Referring to Coin's growth, Kamath claimed that it is "the largest direct mutual funds platform in India, with nearly ₹1.6 lakh crores in direct MF AUM." He added, "At Zerodha, we will continue to offer direct mutual funds for free."

The post concluded with a broader message for retail investors. "A lot of investors still don't know the difference between direct and regular plans," Kamath wrote, urging investors first to understand the differences and review their portfolios.

Also Read | What is the active share of a mutual fund