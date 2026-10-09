Nithin Kamath says Zerodha’s youngest client is just 28 days old: What to know about investing for kids

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has revealed that the stockbroking platform’s youngest customer is now just 28 days old. The infant’s parents opened a minor account and made their first investment within a week of signing up, highlighting how early some families are beginning their children’s investment journeys.

Kamath shared the update on social media platform X. The milestone comes nearly a year after he reported that Zerodha’s youngest account holder was a 64-day-old baby. The latest development means the age of the platform’s youngest customer has fallen by more than half in about a year.

Zerodha’s youngest customer Kamath said Zerodha’s youngest customer is just 28 days old, with the child’s parents opening a minor account and making their first investment a week later.

His post follows an earlier update about a 64-day-old infant whose parents had started investing at an early age. The latest milestone highlights the growing interest among some parents in beginning financial planning for their children soon after birth.

How does a Zerodha minor account work? A minor account on Zerodha allows a parent or legal guardian to invest on behalf of a child. Such accounts can be used to hold eligible investments, including stocks, mutual funds and bonds, subject to the applicable rules and platform facilities.

According to the information provided, Zerodha allows minor accounts to be opened through its Kite platform without an account-opening fee or annual maintenance charge.

When the child turns 18, the account must undergo the required transition to an adult account, including the necessary documentation and verification. The process enables the account holder to operate the account independently after completing the applicable formalities.

Why are parents investing for newborns? Kamath had shared a video alongside his earlier update about Zerodha’s youngest customer, who was then 64 days old. In the video, parents explained why they had chosen to begin investing for their children so early.

One parent highlighted the lack of financial education in India’s school curriculum, while another stressed the importance of investing alongside regular spending.

The latest update suggests that some parents are increasingly considering investments for their children at a very young age rather than waiting until they are older.