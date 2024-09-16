Why Nithin Kamath-funded SundayGrids shouldn't be seen as an investment | Mint

Money
Why Nithin Kamath-funded SundayGrids shouldn't be seen as an investment
Shipra Singh 5 min read 16 Sep 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Summary
- SundayGrids is a win-win for solar enthusiasts, but a clause could be misunderstood as an investment return. Here is what customers must understand before investing in a solar project via this platform
- Nithin Kamath-backed SundayGrids has a novel idea. But should you see it as an investment?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Last week, Nithin Kamath tweeted about SundayGrids, a company offering solar energy access without the need for rooftop panels.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less