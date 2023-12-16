Niva Bupa Health Insurance unveils ‘Aspire’ tailored for youth. Details here
Niva Bupa Health Insurance launched its newest product, Aspire, with a focus on catering to Gen Z and millennials.
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, previously recognized as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company, has launched its newest offering, Aspire, with a specific focus on catering to the preferences and requirements of the Gen Z and millennial demographic. This product adopts a progressive approach to health insurance, aligning with the distinctive needs and aspirations of the younger generation.