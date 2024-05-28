Niva Bupa Personal Accident Plan offers coverage upto ₹10 crore – Explore 10 key benefits
Niva Bupa Personal Accident Policy offers coverage for accident death, permanent total disability, permanent partial disability, child education benefit, temporary total disablement, monthly needs benefit, adventure sports, loan protector, and tax benefits under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act.
An unexpected event like an accident can cause significant physical, emotional, and financial harm. While the pain of losing a loved one or dealing with a disability is unavoidable, the financial strain can be mitigated with a personal accident cover. This type of coverage can provide crucial financial support to a dependent family if the primary breadwinner dies or is disabled in an accident.