Niva Bupa ReAssure 3.0 vs HDFC ERGO Optima Secure+: Which health plan is worth your money in 2026?

Claim‑settlement ratio and complaint ratio : Higher claim‑settlement ratios and lower complaint ratios usually signal smoother claim processing. If possible, discuss with past customers and individuals who have availed a similar policy before you to see how they were treated by the health insurance issuing institution for better clarity.

Sum insured growth and restoration logic : Carefully analyse if the plan you are applying for offers an automatic multiplier, unlimited restoration , or both and whether they apply to the same illness or different ones. Reading the fine print is critical here.

Room rent and sub‑limits : Be specific and very clear about the room rent rules in your health policy. Make sure that there are no hidden caps on room rent, ICU, or specific procedures that can erode your coverage . If you have doubts, don’t hesitate to ask the concerned customer service executive for clarification.

Pre‑existing disease waiting period and early‑cover options : Look for plans that either reduce waiting periods, offer some flexibility, or provide day‑1 Pre-existing disease (PED) cover options (often with loadings). The waiting period in your plan should be ‘reasonable’ and prudent; it should not have extended deadlines, which can render the entire policy as meaningless.