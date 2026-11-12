No bank account? Check how much cash you can send or receive through ATM, NEFT under RBI domestic money transfer rules

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued new consolidated rules for domestic money transfers, setting limits on how much cash you can send to someone else's bank account or transfer to a person who does not have a bank account.

For instance, if you deposit cash through a Business Correspondent (BC) or at an ATM to send money to someone else's bank account, you can transfer up to ₹5,000 per transaction, subject to a monthly limit of ₹25,000. However, if you visit a bank branch and use NEFT, you can remit up to ₹50,000.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued the Domestic Money Transfer Directions, 2026, on Wednesday, consolidating existing rules for small-value money transfers through banks and authorized agents.

Here's what you need to know.

How much money can you receive without bank account? If you transfer money from your bank account to someone who does not have a bank account, the recipient can collect the funds in cash through an ATM, a BC, or another authorized channel.

A Business Correspondent is an authorized banking agent who provides basic banking services, including cash deposits and withdrawals, outside a bank branch.

The RBI states, “The maximum amount that may be transferred under the Cash Pay-out Service shall be ₹10,000 per transaction, subject to an overall monthly ceiling of ₹25,000 per beneficiary.”

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How much money can you send through ATM or BC? Under the cash pay-in service, even if you do not have a bank account, you can deposit cash to transfer money directly into another person's bank account. The RBI has prescribed the following limits:

Through a Business Correspondent, ATM, or others: Up to ₹ 5,000 per transaction, with a monthly limit of ₹ 25,000 per sender.

5,000 per transaction, with a monthly limit of 25,000 per sender. At a bank branch through NEFT: Up to ₹ 50,000 per transaction for walk-in customers. What KYC and authentication rules must you follow? When you send money through cash pay-in service, banks and BCs will register you using a verified mobile number and a self-certified Officially Valid Document (OVD) under the KYC Directions, 2025.

Every transaction will require validation through an Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA). Your details will be included in the IMPS/NEFT transaction message and identified as a cash-based transfer. Banks must also comply with applicable income-tax rules on cash deposits under the Income-tax Act, 2025.

Can banks charge you for these transfers? Yes. Banks and non-banks can decide reasonable charges for domestic money transfer services. Customers can also raise grievances under the RBI-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, 2026.

What has changed and what remains same under RBI's new rules? The RBI's 11 November directions consolidate the instructions issued under its earlier circulars, Domestic Money Transfer – Relaxations (5 October 2011) and Domestic Money Transfer – Review of Framework (24 July 2024).

While references to the Income-tax Act, 2025, the KYC Directions, 2025, and the Ombudsman Scheme, 2026, have been updated, the existing transaction limits remain unchanged.

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When will the new RBI money transfer rules apply? The RBI's Domestic Money Transfer Directions, 2026, came into effect immediately on 11 November, the date of their issuance.

The directions apply to scheduled commercial banks, including Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and cooperative banks, as well as authorized payment system operators and participants involved in domestic money transfers. Card-to-card transfers are excluded from these guidelines.