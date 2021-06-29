No claim would stand if property transferred with family’s consent

Based on the limited information provided by you, we understand that your grandfather Anantharamaiah had one son, Sudarshanchar, and five daughters. Sudarshanchar had two sons and three daughters and five sisters. The sisters of Sudarshanchar, who are all married, have filed a civil suit for their share in their father’s property from the heirs of their brother i.e. your mother, yourself, your brother and your sisters. We assume that the property at present stands in the name of your mother. Ideally, the name of your mother should have been mutated in respect of the lands only post 2018 and not since 1981.