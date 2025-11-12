No credit card? Here’s how you can still build a great credit score

The credit landscape in the country is rapidly evolving as technology advances in credit distribution across banks and NBFCs. This makes it critical for aspiring borrowers to maintain a clean credit profile and a solid credit score.
Now, if you don’t currently have a credit card, with the right steps, you can still build a reliable credit profile, which is useful when you later apply for new personal loans, home loans, credit cards, and mortgages. Proper planning is the key to accomplishing this goal.
Credit bureaus track repayment behaviour even without a credit card. A consistent repayment record helps build your credit score over time. Do keep in mind that improvements in credit scores are not instant. They generally appear gradually over a period of six to twelve months of responsible debt repayment.
In conclusion, making consistent repayments, practising smart borrowing, and utilising alternative credit channels responsibly can help build a strong credit score, that too without relying on a credit card.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
