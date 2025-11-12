No credit card? Here’s how you can still build a great credit score

Apply for and secure a small personal loan or a secured loan, i.e., a fixed deposit-backed loan from a reputable bank or NBFC. Then, repay it as per the timelines without missing any due dates.

Utilise the EMI plan offers provided by e-commerce platforms for purchasing products and services. You can also try the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) option and ensure that you make repayments on time. This will help you establish a clean credit history and a strong credit profile.

You should also ensure that your utility bills, rent, and subscriptions are cleared punctually without fail. Imbibing healthy credit management practices will help you sustain a high credit score for years to come.

On a fundamental level, the goal must be to showcase effective and responsible credit management and repayment over longer periods of time. This must be achieved by making timely repayments of credit card bills , personal loan EMIs, and home loan EMIs.