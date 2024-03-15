British pound’s spike to burn a hole in the pockets of UK-bound students from India
If a student is set to join a university that charges £20,000 per year from international student, s/he will end up paying ₹21 lakh instead of ₹20 lakh earlier when the pound was ₹100 a piece a few months ago.
As Great British Pound (GBP) has risen considerably against Indian rupee in the past few weeks, Indian students travelling to the UK for overseas education later this year stare at a tougher (er.. expensive) times ahead.
