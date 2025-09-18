No early exit: Why India’s 50-somethings want to keep working
For many professionals, turning 50 doesn’t mean a countdown to retirement. They see decades of work still ahead. After all, financial juggling intensifies in the 50s, when responsibilities peak and retirement looms. Sudden disruptions like layoffs can derail even the most carefully-laid plans.
People in their 50s are navigating a particularly vulnerable phase of life. With layoffs in this age group becoming common, the job market is increasingly uncertain. Companies hesitate to hire from this cohort, leaving quinquagenarians balancing heavy responsibilities—funding children’s higher education, caring for ageing parents and planning for retirement that is just around the corner. Unlike the younger FIRE (financial independence, retire early) aspirants, they don’t dream of early retirement; most simply want the security of working as long as possible.