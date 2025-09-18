No early exit: Why India’s 50-somethings want to keep working

People in their 50s are navigating a particularly vulnerable phase of life. With layoffs in this age group becoming common, the job market is increasingly uncertain. Companies hesitate to hire from this cohort, leaving quinquagenarians balancing heavy responsibilities—funding children’s higher education, caring for ageing parents and planning for retirement that is just around the corner. Unlike the younger FIRE (financial independence, retire early) aspirants, they don’t dream of early retirement; most simply want the security of working as long as possible.

“This generation has worked hard from a young age, often supporting their parents early on. Even if they earn well, their expenses are measured, and lifestyle creep rarely drives them. Among my 50+ clients, I don’t see them seeking early retirement. What they do focus on is whether, if they lose their job today, they can still sustain tomorrow with their investments," said Abhishek Kumar, founder of SahajMoney, a Sebi-registered investment advisory firm.

60s is the New 40s

For many professionals today, turning 50 doesn’t mean the countdown to retirement has begun. Instead, they see decades of work still ahead, albeit on different terms.

Take Gurgaon-based Kaushik Chakraborty (50), chief human resources officer at a UK-based real estate consulting firm. “I believe 60s are the new 40s. I see a long working life ahead of me. In our firm, there’s no retirement age. From a government perspective, we follow statutory norms, but people are free to continue beyond that," he said.

For Chakraborty, upskilling is non-negotiable. “You can’t predict what lies ahead. Keep pace with technology infusion in your industry. I’m confident I won’t lose my job, but in a worst-case scenario, I know I can leverage my leadership and coaching experience to keep earning," he added.

Ravi Jakareddy (55), senior executive at an automotive MNC, is taking similar steps. With his company dealing extensively with Japanese clients, he is learning the language to stay relevant. “It’s an added advantage. I also attend training programs regularly. Flexibility in behaviour is just as important—Gen Zs are joining the workforce, so you must mentor them while also learning from them," he said.

But he warns that the middle and senior rungs of corporate structures face greater risk. “Firms are trying to manage more with fewer people. The bottom pyramid is relatively safe, but the middle and top need to stay alert. Some of my colleagues didn’t realize their roles would get eliminated. They had a tough time. Adapt quickly, or you’ll be left behind," he cautioned.

Jakareddy doesn’t aspire to retire early, but does want more control over time. “Financially I can’t retire yet, but eventually I’d prefer a role with 2–3 hours of work daily, not 9–12 hours," he said.

Entrepreneurs, meanwhile, see the idea of retirement differently. Pune-based Kirtikumar Dhruv (50), an engineer-turned-entrepreneur, quit his corporate job early to start his own ventures. “It wasn’t about fear of layoffs, but in retrospect, it feels like the right decision. My first business is staffing and recruitment, which thrives whether firms hire full-timers or freelancers. My second venture is AI and automation," he explained.

For him, retirement isn’t on the horizon. “Entrepreneurs don’t really retire. I enjoy working, and even if the next generation takes over someday, I’ll remain involved," he said.

Managing Investments and Expenses

Financial juggling intensifies in the 50s, when responsibilities peak and retirement edges closer. For some, sudden disruptions like layoffs can derail even the most carefully-laid plans.

“One of my clients was recently laid off, which disturbed his financial planning. His existing investments can take care of retirement, but the future is always uncertain. We advised him to be conservative with expenses. He needed ₹1 lakh a month, but we broke it down into mandatory and non-mandatory spends, and are working on trimming the latter," said Kumar of SahajMoney.

Most in their 50s live by the principle of save first, spend later, but many admit they started investing late and are now racing to catch up.

Take Chakraborty. Like many in his generation, he was heavily invested in real estate but has since liquidated much of it to build an equity portfolio. A financial advisor helped him enter mutual funds, though his direct equity portfolio—built through discussions with colleagues and friends—remains larger. “My advisor asked me to sell some stocks and shift more into mutual funds, but I don’t fully agree. What I do follow is increasing my SIP by 10% each year, though I don’t exit stocks," he said.

Chakraborty is also curbing lifestyle expenses after years of indulgence. “I’ve travelled the world, lived in luxury, and owned fancy cars. Now I prefer discipline. I live in a condo in Gurgaon, drive a company-leased car, buy fewer clothes, and want a clutter-free life away from consumerism," he explained.

For Jakareddy, working with his financial advisor (Kumar), whom he approached a year ago, brought clarity. “I used to manage investments myself, but the way he chalked out my financial goals on Excel gave me a clear picture of where I stand. My emergency fund can cover a year without income, and I’m extending it to two years. I know exactly what I need for my daughter’s higher education, and I’ve settled my home loan. That gave me mental peace. My investments can help me survive, but I need to build more for thriving post-retirement," he said.

Entrepreneur Dhruv admits he is yet to do a thorough financial planning for himself. But he follows certain principles. “Money is secondary for me. If I start calculating every future need, my mind will get stuck in what I lack rather than what I can build today. I work with a revenue mindset, not a cost mindset. My focus is on increasing revenues rather than cutting costs," he said.

Still, he keeps a baseline discipline. “I draw a salary from my company and keep my personal expenses and investments within that. Beyond that, I channel my energy into growing revenues so both my personal and professional earnings rise," he explained.

Thumb rules to follow

Viresh Patel, a Certified Financial Planner, advises 50-somethings to strengthen their emergency fund from six months to at least a year, ideally longer, to cushion against sudden job loss. He also stresses revisiting insurance coverage, asset allocation, moving more into safer instruments, and clearing debts on priority.

Patel urges clients to start shaping a consultancy role while still employed. “Build your consultancy profile and network while working, so you have a ready Plan B if job loss strikes," he said.

Kumar stressed the need for buffers as people approach retirement. “Always keep a margin of safety. If you estimate ₹5 crore is needed to last your lifetime, accumulate at least ₹6 crore. That way, if the last few years before retirement or the first few after see a market downturn, you’ll still be safe," he advised.

Even in retirement, spending patterns matter. “Conventional wisdom says withdraw 4% annually, but keep it to 3-3.5%, especially in the first few years. I often see people splurge right after retirement, which distorts their plans. A margin of safety in both accumulation and withdrawal helps cushion against surprises like job loss or market downturns," he said.

Those in their 50s are reshaping the second innings of life. They are cautious with money, flexible with work and determined to stay self-reliant. With experience on their side, they are confident of bouncing back even if sudden layoffs come their way.