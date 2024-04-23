No ease of living for MF investors hit by repeated KYC rule changes
Summary
- Mutual funds have been asking investors to update their KYC OVDs, mainly Aadhaar, by 1 April to meet regulatory requirements.
The recent Linkedin post by Himanshu Pandya, a registered investment adviser, said it all. He wrote, “Happy to inform you that I have successfully updated my KYC for the 18th time in my rather short adult life." The latest KYC (know your client) update that Pandya highlighted pertains to his mutual fund account. Mutual funds have been asking investors to update their KYC with officially valid documents (OVDs), mainly Aadhaar, by 1 April to meet regulatory requirements. And, those unaware of the new KYC norms are being denied their upcoming investments.