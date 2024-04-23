No ease of living for MF investors hit by repeated KYC rule changes

Investor complaints have been pouring in ever since. Many said the online process of KYC updates does not work. Netizens have taken to social media with screenshots of failed attempts at redoing KYC online. Some of them got messages about database error at KRA (KYC registration agency), and failure to generate e-signed PDF. Others said that the KYC was not validated even after Aadhaar submission, or received messages that KYC had been done with a different KRA, or that Aadhaar was not eligible for online KYC and they they had to submit a hard copy. Some investors claimed that there was no change in KYC status despite completing the update online. Some also reported failure on account of upper case and lower case mismatches in the name of their state.