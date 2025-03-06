The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has revised the rules for updating the profile of the members. With the recent revision, EPF members can update their Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Numbers (UAN) with personal details without the need to upload documents.

EPF members can update their profiles with personal information such as name, date of birth, gender, nationality, father or mother’s name, marital status, spouse name, date of joining, and date of leaving without uploading any documents if the UAN is validated through Aadhaar.

Previously, members required approval from their employer to update their profiles, which caused a delay of nearly 28 days on average.

“Out of the total 8 lakh requests received at EPFO for correction through employers in FY 2024-25, almost 45% of the change requests can be self-approved by the member without employer’s verification or approval at EPFO,” according to a statement by the EPFO.

It should be noted that if the UAN was issued before October 1, 2017, any update on the profile will need the employer's approval.

However, members must link their Aadhaar and PAN to their EPF account for any updates or withdrawals. Any irregularities between EPF details and Aadhaar may delay approvals. To address such irregularities, it may take a few weeks to process, based on the approval time of the employer and EPFO.

What is UAN? A UAN is a 12-digit number that helps manage provident fund accounts. To avail of the benefits of the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme by EPFO, UAN activation and linking a bank account to an Aadhaar are mandatory.

“It is mandatory to seed your Aadhaar with your Bank Account to avail the benefits of the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, an employment-centric scheme focusing on job creation in the country. Do it timely to avoid last-minute hassle!” the official handle of EPFO previously posted on X.

How to update EPF profile? Step 1: Go to the Unified Member Portal at the official website of EPF: www.epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: Log into the member portal by entering details such as UAN number, password and captcha.

Step 3: Select ‘Manage’ at the top of the menu.

Step 4: Choose the ‘Modify Basic Details’ option.

Step 5: Enter your personal details according to the Aadhar card and submit.