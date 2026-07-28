No Form 16 yet? 31 July ITR deadline is near—here's how salaried taxpayers can still file their income tax return

With the deadline to file income tax returns for FY 2025-26 ending on 31 July, many salaried taxpayers may not have received Form 16 from their employers. In some cases, the delay is because they switched jobs during the financial year.
However, the absence of Form 16 should not stop taxpayers from filing their returns. The document provides a summary of salary income and tax deducted at source (TDS), but it is not mandatory for filing an ITR.
The same information can be obtained from salary slips, bank records, and other financial documents. Salaried taxpayers with a total income of up to ₹50 lakh in a financial year can generally file their return using ITR-1.
Before filing their income tax return, salaried taxpayers should keep the following documents handy:
Here's a step-by-step guide to filing your ITR for AY 2026-27 without Form 16:
Start by calculating your annual salary using monthly salary slips. If some salary slips are unavailable, use your bank account statement to identify salary credits and reconcile them with employer contributions, provident fund deductions, and TDS.
Employees who switched jobs during the financial year 2025-26 should include salary received from every employer.
Your tax calculation will depend on the regime you choose.
Under the old tax regime, eligible taxpayers can claim exemptions such as House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Leave Travel Allowance (LTA), along with deductions under provisions including Sections 80C, 80D, 80G, etc.
Under the new tax regime, most of these exemptions and deductions are not available. However, the standard deduction is available under both tax regimes, although the eligible amount differs between the old and new tax regimes.
Salary is only one part of your tax return. Ensure you also disclose income from:
Compare these figures with your AIS and bank records to reduce the chances of omissions or mismatches.
Before filing your return, match the TDS reflected in your salary records with Form 26AS.
If TDS appears in your payslips but is missing from Form 26AS, avoid claiming credit until the discrepancy is resolved. Only the employer can correct these errors by revising its TDS return.
When you log into the income tax e-filing portal, much of the information is pre-filled using data available with the Income Tax Department.
Review every field carefully before submitting. Verify salary income, bank accounts, deductions, TDS, interest income, and personal details against your own records, and make corrections wherever required.
ITR-1 is meant for salaried taxpayers with straightforward income. Those earning business or professional income, reporting short-term capital gains, long-term capital gains under Section 112A above ₹1.25 lakh in a financial year, or income from more than two house properties will have to file a different ITR form.
If additional tax becomes payable after reconciliation, pay it through the e-Pay Tax facility before submitting the return.
Once the return is filed, complete the e-verification by 31 July. An ITR that is not verified is considered invalid, even if it has been successfully uploaded.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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