Money
No home loan or HRA? The old tax scheme may not be right for you
Shipra Singh 6 min read 15 Apr 2024, 02:48 PM IST
Summary
- For incomes up to ₹7.5 lakh, the new tax regime is the clear choice, offering a rebate after ₹50,000 deduction.
Taxpayers have until 30 April to decide whether they want to opt out of the default new tax regime and instead select the old tax scheme for the current financial year. Not doing so would mean that tax at source will be deducted for salaried individuals as per the tax slabs applicable under the new scheme.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less