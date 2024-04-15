No home loan or HRA? The old tax scheme may not be right for you

After the new tax scheme was modified in 2023, it is increasingly finding more takers. Batra informed Mint that about 40% of his clients are now under the new regime, up from 10% last year. Buddhadev corroborated the trend and said the number of his clients under the new regime has doubled this year compared to last year. After the new tax scheme was modified in 2023, it has found more takers. Sambhav Daga, a practising chartered accountant said about 80-85% of his clients without a business income have moved to the new scheme in the current financial year. Remaining 15-20% people are sticking to the old regime because they have a running home loan. “Home loan is the real deal breaker. Without it, there’s not much incentive in the old regime," he said.