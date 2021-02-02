"Once the declaration is furnished, the specified bank would be required to compute the income of such senior citizen after giving effect to the deduction allowable under chapter VI-A and rebate allowable under section 87A of the Act, for the relevant assessment year and deduct income tax on the basis of rates in force," according to the Budget document. "Once this is done, there will not be any requirement of furnishing return of income by such senior citizen for this assessment year," it mentioned.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}