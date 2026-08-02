No international funds open? These 15 domestic funds still hold foreign equities — two schemes have over 26% allocation

Indian investors looking to gain exposure to overseas markets have limited options after all available international mutual fund schemes restricted fresh subscriptions due to overseas investment limits.

Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua Fund of Fund (FoF), which was the last open-ended international fund available for fresh investments, had temporarily suspended lump-sum subscriptions and fresh SIP or STP registrations from 23 July.

As the availability of international funds remains uncertain, investors can look at domestic mutual funds that have significant exposure to foreign equities. A Value Research analysis of the June 2026 portfolio holdings of equity and hybrid mutual funds shows that 15 domestic schemes had more than 10% allocation to foreign stocks.

List of domestic mutual funds with over 10% foreign equity exposure

S. No. Fund name What it invests in Foreign equity exposure 1 Edelweiss Technology Fund Technology 26.8% 2 ICICI Prudential Passive Multi-Asset FoF Multi-asset 26.6% 3 Franklin India Technology Fund Technology 20.5% 4 Kotak Pioneer Fund Innovation theme 18.6% 5 DSP Healthcare Fund Pharma & healthcare 17.2% 6 Axis Innovation Fund Innovation theme 14.9% 7 DSP Value Fund Value stocks 13.1% 8 DSP Natural Resources & New Energy Fund Energy & natural resources 12.8% 9 SBI Children’s Fund - Investment Plan Flexi-cap 12.8% 10 Invesco India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Multi-asset 11.7% 11 SBI Technology Opportunities Fund Technology 11.3% 12 DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund Multi-asset 11.2% 13 Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund Flexi-cap 10.6% 14 SBI Focused Fund Focused 10.4% 15 Motilal Oswal Asset Allocation Passive FoF – Conservative Multi-asset 10.3% *Source: Value Research, Data as of 30 June, 2026

Edelweiss Technology Fund had the highest 26.8% asset exposure to overseas equities, with investments in global technology giants such as Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Broadcom and Micron Technology.

ICICI Prudential Passive Multi-Asset FoF also had a significant international allocation of 26.6%. The fund invests through global ETFs, including the iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, and iShares Latin America 40 ETF.

Motilal Oswal Asset Allocation Passive FoF – Conservative gained foreign exposure through the Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund, which accounted for around 10.35% of its portfolio.

While these schemes provide access to global companies and markets, their primary objective may not always be international investing. For example, technology funds invest in a specific sector, while multi-asset funds use foreign equities as one part of their broader allocation strategy.

Also Read | Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua FoF shuts SIP: No international funds left for investors

Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua FoF resumes subscriptions Although fresh investments were suspended from 23 July, existing SIPs in Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua FoF continued as usual.

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has now announced the resumption of fresh subscriptions, including lump-sum investments and new SIP and STP registrations, from 3 August. However, the AMC has clarified that it may suspend subscriptions again if the scheme approaches its overseas investment limit.

“The AMC, at its discretion, reserves the right to suspend subscriptions as and when it is close to the headroom limits,” according to the notice issued by the fund house on 31 July.