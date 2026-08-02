No international funds open? These 15 domestic funds still hold foreign equities — two schemes have over 26% allocation

Indian investors looking to gain exposure to overseas markets have limited options after all available international mutual fund schemes restricted fresh subscriptions due to overseas investment limits.
Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua Fund of Fund (FoF), which was the last open-ended international fund available for fresh investments, had temporarily suspended lump-sum subscriptions and fresh SIP or STP registrations from 23 July.
As the availability of international funds remains uncertain, investors can look at domestic mutual funds that have significant exposure to foreign equities. A Value Research analysis of the June 2026 portfolio holdings of equity and hybrid mutual funds shows that 15 domestic schemes had more than 10% allocation to foreign stocks.
|S. No.
|Fund name
|What it invests in
|Foreign equity exposure
|1
|Edelweiss Technology Fund
|Technology
|26.8%
|2
|ICICI Prudential Passive Multi-Asset FoF
|Multi-asset
|26.6%
|3
|Franklin India Technology Fund
|Technology
|20.5%
|4
|Kotak Pioneer Fund
|Innovation theme
|18.6%
|5
|DSP Healthcare Fund
|Pharma & healthcare
|17.2%
|6
|Axis Innovation Fund
|Innovation theme
|14.9%
|7
|DSP Value Fund
|Value stocks
|13.1%
|8
|DSP Natural Resources & New Energy Fund
|Energy & natural resources
|12.8%
|9
|SBI Children’s Fund - Investment Plan
|Flexi-cap
|12.8%
|10
|Invesco India Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|Multi-asset
|11.7%
|11
|SBI Technology Opportunities Fund
|Technology
|11.3%
|12
|DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|Multi-asset
|11.2%
|13
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|Flexi-cap
|10.6%
|14
|SBI Focused Fund
|Focused
|10.4%
|15
|Motilal Oswal Asset Allocation Passive FoF – Conservative
|Multi-asset
|10.3%
*Source: Value Research, Data as of 30 June, 2026
Edelweiss Technology Fund had the highest 26.8% asset exposure to overseas equities, with investments in global technology giants such as Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Broadcom and Micron Technology.
ICICI Prudential Passive Multi-Asset FoF also had a significant international allocation of 26.6%. The fund invests through global ETFs, including the iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, and iShares Latin America 40 ETF.
Motilal Oswal Asset Allocation Passive FoF – Conservative gained foreign exposure through the Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund, which accounted for around 10.35% of its portfolio.
While these schemes provide access to global companies and markets, their primary objective may not always be international investing. For example, technology funds invest in a specific sector, while multi-asset funds use foreign equities as one part of their broader allocation strategy.
Although fresh investments were suspended from 23 July, existing SIPs in Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua FoF continued as usual.
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has now announced the resumption of fresh subscriptions, including lump-sum investments and new SIP and STP registrations, from 3 August. However, the AMC has clarified that it may suspend subscriptions again if the scheme approaches its overseas investment limit.
“The AMC, at its discretion, reserves the right to suspend subscriptions as and when it is close to the headroom limits,” according to the notice issued by the fund house on 31 July.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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