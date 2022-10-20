No, investing on Diwali doesn’t fetch high returns

The best and worst Diwali, in terms of 1-year return from the stock market investment, would be in 2020 and 2017 with 52% and -2%, respectively. The correction in the stock market in 2020, in the aftermath of covid-19 outbreak, and the consequent rally in the market in 2021 helped generate higher returns from stock investments in 2020. For gold, the best and worst Diwali investments would be in 2019 and 2013 respectively, with 31% and -13% returns in one year. The spike in gold prices in 2020 as investors moved to safe-haven assets from risky stock market investments resulted in higher 1-year return from the asset class for investments made in 2019.